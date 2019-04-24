× Victim of deadly house fire in Florence identified

FLORENCE, Ala. – We now know the identity of the person killed in an explosion and fire in Florence on Monday. Florence Fire and Rescue have identified the victim as Carter Price Thompson, 50.

The fire happened around 2:00 Monday morning on Stewart Avenue.

According to fire officials, a primary search found a victim lying near the back of the home. State and local investigators say forensics could play a major part in determining the cause of the fire.

At this time, no cause of death has been released. Officials are still awaiting an autopsy. The fire is also still under investigation, but officials say they say foul play is not being considered.