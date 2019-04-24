The annual Strawberry Festival returns to Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Saturday marks the 80th anniversary of a ‘berry’ special festival.

The city of Cullman to host Alabama’s oldest Strawberry Festival on Saturday, April 27th at Depot Park. This festival starts at 8:00 a.m. and highlights the agricultural history of Cullman.

The Strawberry Festival will feature arts & crafts, food vendors, live music, succulent strawberries, and more.

Food vendors include Rooster’s, The Shack, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Maggie Moo’s, Cheesy Melts LLC, Sachmo’s BBQ, Goat Island Brewing, Frios Gourmet Pops, and more.

Schedule of Events:

8:00 AM: Arts & Crafts Fair Opens

8:00 AM: Farmers Market Opens

8:00 AM – 9:00 PM: Kids’ Activities

8:00 AM – 9:00 PM: Food Trucks

10:00 AM: Baking Competition Submissions Close

1:00 PM: Introduction of Miss Strawberry Queen & Announcement of Baking Competition Winner

8:00 PM: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Concert

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will headline at 8:00 p.m., the band is best known for their hits Mr. Bojangles and Fishing In the Dark. There will also be performances by the Overtones, Cullman Community Band, St. Bernard Jazz Choir, and more throughout the day.

This family-fun community event is dog-friendly as long as they are on a leash.

Organizers expect a larger crowd than last year.