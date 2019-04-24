× Teens can workout for free all summer long at Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness created a challenge to help teens stay in shape during the summer.

High school students between the ages of 15 and 18 can work out as much as they want at all 1,700 + locations through the U.S. and Canada, as part of the “Teen Summer Challenge Scholarship Sweepstakes.”This challenge starts on May 15th and runs through September 1st,

All students must do is visit any Planet Fitness location with their parent or legal guardian and register for the free promotion.

Teens will be able to take free fitness classes Monday through Friday but can only workout at the location where they signed up.

Planet Fitness is also giving away a total of $30,500 in scholarships. More than 50 teens will be selected randomly to receive a $500 scholarship and one grand prize winner will be randomly selected to receive a $5,000 scholarship.

For more information, click here.