Senator Doug Jones says he is focused on job, will let GOP candidates fight it out

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Alabama U.S. Senator Doug Jones' win in the 2017 special Senate election over Republican Roy Moore was an upset. A poll released last week found GOP voters are ready for a rematch, with Moore as the favored choice. Jones said his focus is elsewhere.

"I don't have any thoughts on running against anybody," said Jones "I'm just doing my job. I'm out there doing the things I said I would do."

Last week's Mason-Dixon poll provided an interesting look at how Alabama's 2020 Senate race could shape up. Jones has a favorable rating of 45 percent, which isn't bad for a Democrat in a red state, but 44 percent also disapprove. There is also an undecided bloc of 11 percent.

The poll also found potential trouble ahead for Jones. Fifty percent of those surveyed hope to replace him, 40 percent want to reelect him and 10 percent aren't sure.

The Republican field includes Congressman Bradley Byrne and former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville. Moore said he'll decide soon.

Party affiliations favor the Republican nominee, but Jones is making a different case.

"You know, when I ran the last time, I said I was going to be an independent voice and that's what I'm doing. I'm an independent voice for the people of Alabama," said Jones. "I'm going to be fine. I'm not worried about who's running against me and that sort of thing. We'll let them fight it out."

Alabama Senate President Del Marsh is also considered a candidate. Huntsville-area U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks did well in the Mason-Dixon poll, but says at this point, he's planning to run for his House seat.