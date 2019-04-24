Nice days take a pause with April showers returning on Thursday

Enjoy the beautiful days while we have them! The rest of Wednesday looks great: some sun, some clouds, a gentle breeze, and no rain. Showers are back on Thursday, but that’s to be expected this time of year. It’s rare in April to go a full week without at least a chance of a little rain here and there!

Thursday’s rain starts spotty and light and gradually becomes more widespread through the afternoon and evening. The best chance of showers and a few isolated thunderstorms comes between 4 PM and midnight; any risk of severe storms stays southwest of the Tennessee Valley this time near the Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. Showers thin out Friday morning, and cooler air moves in for Friday and Friday night setting up a nice weekend ahead!

Weekend Outlook: The upcoming weekend is a huge one for Spring events: Castin’ N’ Catchin’ benefitting Children’s of Alabama in Scottsboro and Panoply at Big Spring Park in Downtown Huntsville, and of course the Spring races at Talladega/Geico 500. There’s also BBB Shred Day in Huntsville and the Smoke on the Water BBQ competition in Florence.

While late April is the literal peak of tornado season in Alabama, there are no severe storms in the forecast! There aren’t even any significant thunderstorms coming let alone a risk of severe weather.

Rain moves out of the area by midday Friday leaving us cool and dry for Friday afternoon and evening. Some communities may struggle to rise above 70ºF Friday, and it gets downright chilly Friday night: lows in the mid-40s to low-50s by sunrise Saturday.

Over-all, the weekend looks fantastic: seasonably warm days, comfortable nights, and a fair sky (some clouds, some sun).

The only issue with rain at all could be a few late afternoon showers or thunderstorms on Sunday. We’ll watch a weak disturbance coming in from the northwest; however, the atmosphere looks a little too dry to produce much significant rainy, stormy weather for the weekend or first part of next week for all of North and Central Alabama (that covers everything from the state line down to the infield at Talladega)!

A drier period ahead: Huntsville has recorded 6.30” of rain so far in April and a whopping 30.94” on the year so far. Forty-nine of the past eighty-three days show measurable rainfall (rain on almost 59% of days so far in 2019).

Need a little time to dry out? Maybe to do some yard work, wash your car and have it look nice for more than 24 hours? Starting this weekend and going through the next 10 days or so, there is very little chance of significant rainfall. (‘Significant’ means widespread, heavy soaking rain; some showers/thunderstorms will be possible now and then.)

In that ‘drier’ period to come through early May, temperatures will naturally get a little hotter. We could come close to 90ºF before May 10th if it gets dry enough!