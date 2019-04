× Motorcyclist killed in three vehicle crash on Capshaw Road

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A man operating a motorcycle died in a three-vehicle crash on Capshaw Road Wednesday morning.

Alabama State Troopers confirmed that Randall Tyler Rice, 27, of Huntsville was operating a Honda motorcycle that collided with another vehicle and was then struck by a truck.

Authorities say the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. two miles north of Madison.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.