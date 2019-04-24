Mill Creek Elementary students honored for being military connected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - April is the month of the military child. Military-connected students at Mill Creek Elementary were honored Tuesday.

James Clemens High School JROTC lowered a tattered Alabama flag on the school's campus to be retired. A replacement flag was raised and students in attendance were given service certificates.

One organizer says military kids serve too just differently.

"Military children move six to nine times during their school years. I think its really important that they be recognized," said Melissa Butler SPARC Counselor and Elementary Student to Student Advisor. "That they realize that they sacrifice and they're important. And that we keep in touch with them to make sure that they realize their importance of how valuable their service is as well."

Every Madison City School has a student to student chapter that helps military student transfers acclimate to their new environment.

Nearly 1 in 4 students in Madison City Schools are military connected.