× Measles patient traveled through Fort Payne, state health officials say

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – A person with a confirmed case of measles traveled through Alabama and stopped at two places, including a place in Fort Payne, health officials said Wednesday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said the person went into the Chick-fil-A on Glenn Boulevard in Fort Payne at 5:54 p.m. on April 11 to order food. The person also stopped at D&J Travel Plaza on Highway 28 in Livingston to get food and gas earlier that day, at 2:20 p.m. Both stops were during the infectious period for the illness, officials said.

Measles is highly contagious and can be spread through coughing or sneezing, or touching things that an infected person has coughed or sneezed on.

Officials said anyone who suspects they were exposed should contact their health care provider before going to the office, follow instructions for reporting it and also isolate themselves if they have any signs or symptoms of measles.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, symptoms occur one to two weeks after a person is infected. early symptoms are high fever, cough, runny nose and red or watery eyes. Tiny white spots appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin. After that, the infected person could have a rash of flat red spots appear on the face and spread to the neck, chest, arms, legs and feet. Small raised bumps may appear in spots.

Common complications from measles can include ear infections, hearing loss and diarrhea. More severe complications like pneumonia, brain swelling and death can also occur. Adult over 20 and children under 5 are more likely to have complications.

The best prevention against measles is getting two doses of an MMR vaccine.

More information on the disease and vaccine is available from the Alabama Department of Public Health or the CDC.