× Marshall County deputies say man tried to eat bag of meth after chase

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A deputy shot a man with a taser after the man led him on a chase and tried to eat a bag of meth, authorities said Wednesday.

Toney Ray Johnson, 48, of Hazel Green, was arrested Monday evening after a chase that ended on Word Mountain Road in Marshall County.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy saw Johnson standing in the middle of White Elephant Road Monday afternoon and approached him, because he appeared to be having trouble starting the motorcycle. As the deputy approached, authorities said Johnson jumped on the motorcycle and sped away.

After a short chase, the motorcycle stopped running on Word Mountain Road. As the deputy approached Johnson he said he tried to eat a plastic bag of what turned out to be methamphetamine.

The deputy and Johnson struggled, and the deputy tased him.

Johnson was charged with meth possession, drug paraphernalia possession, attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest and tampering with evidence.

He was jailed on bonds totaling $9,000.