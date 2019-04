Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - One of the guys who was a huge part of Huntsville High's boys basketball's historic postseason run has committed to play at the next level.

Congratulations to guard John Cole Norris on committing to Roane State in Tennessee.

Norris' teammates and coaches have always said nothing but good things about him as both a person and an athlete, and they're all confident he will excel at the college level.