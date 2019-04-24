Howard basketball transfer set to visit Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - As Dazon Ingram announces his departure from the Alabama basketball program, another guard could be coming in to take his place.

Howard transfer RJ Cole is set to visit Alabama next week.

The 6'1 guard was named a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference player of the year for this past season. He entered the transfer portal last week.

Cole ranked 23rd nationally in scoring as a sophomore this past season with 21.4 points per game, while also averaging 6.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.

If Cole were to transfer to Alabama, he will have to sit out next season under NCAA transfer rules and will then have two years of eligibility left.