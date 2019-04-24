Governor Ivey hosts Auburn men’s basketball team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Auburn men's basketball team's season might not have ended exactly how they wanted it to, but the Tigers are still getting recognized for their historic post season run.

Governor Kay Ivey hosted the Tigers at her mansion in Montgomery for Auburn University Men's Basketball Team Day.

This Tigers team will go down in history as the first men's team for Auburn to ever make it the Final Four.

Governor Ivey went to the Tigers Final Four match up in Minnesota, and now got the chance to honor them for such a great playoff ride right here at home in Alabama.