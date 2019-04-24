Footlights Community Theater presenting ‘The Wizard of Oz’ in Athens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - Get ready to be swept up by the Wizard of Oz, which opens at Footlights Theater in Athens on May 2.

The cast of dozens will tell the beloved story of Dorothy, as she meets some unlikely companions and finds the magic of friendship in her quest to return home.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and $11 for seniors. Children 12 and under are $10 and groups of ten or more are also $10.

Show dates and times are as follows:

Thursday, May 2 at 6:30pm

Friday, May 3 at 6:30pm

Saturday, May 4 at 4:00pm

Thursday, May 9 at 6:30pm

Friday, May 10 at 6:30pm

Saturday, May 11 at 4:00pm

For more information or to purchase your tickets, click here.