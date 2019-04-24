× Athens firefighters rescue woman from burning home

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens firefighters withstood equipment-melting temperatures to rescue a woman from a burning home Tuesday night, city officials said.

The fire happened at a home on Acorn Hill Circle just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The house was burning when firefighters arrived. They went through a bedroom window to rescue the woman and pull her out of the home.

“Parts of their helmets are melted, but they were able to get into her bedroom and get her out,” Athens Fire and Rescue Chief Bryan Thornton said.

The woman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Her condition was not immediately available Wednesday morning.

The woman’s daughter, two teenage sons, a 4-year-old niece and a friend all made it out of the home safely, officials said.

Firefighters were back at the home Wednesday morning working to determine what caused the fire.