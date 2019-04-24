Educators donate more than 100 sick days for teacher with baby battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A Mae Jemison High School football coach is going through a nightmare. His baby daughter was diagnosed with cancer. His wife made a plea on Facebook for sick day donations from other teachers so her husband could be with their baby while she is treated in Birmingham.

WHNT News 19 did a story with her to get the word out, what happened after the story aired is truly heartwarming.

Kinsley Green was diagnosed with cancer was she was 10 months old. She has been undergoing chemo since October at a hospital in Birmingham and still has many months to go. This means mom and baby spend many nights away from dad. Last month Kinsley's mother, Megan, took to Facebook asking if teachers would donate sick days to her husband, David, so the family could be together more often and teachers jumped into action.

"One of our teachers took the news story and email it out to the entire faculty," said Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary principal, Jennifer Douthit.

Teachers at the school banded together to donate a month's worth of days to the family.

"You know, you want to send words of encouragement, you want to do something to help, but this was a real physical way that we could help him and his family," said Anna Kachelman, a first-grade teacher at the school.

Several people posted on the WHNT News 19 Facebook page that they were planning to help the family. We found one administrator who planned on donating but needed help.

"It was just a lack of communication," Lakewood assistant principal, Wilma DeYampert said. "My momma always told us, you don't have to be right to bless someone. So, I felt like that was a blessing to him."

Wilma DeYampert knows what the family is going through on a very personal level.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer February 21st. It's invasive ductal carcinoma," she said.

She too is currently undergoing chemo. She ended up donating two days to the family. "If I had more to give I would give him more."

The Greens only needed about 40 days. Teachers and administrators donated more than 100 so David will be able to take time off to be with his baby whenever his family needs him to.