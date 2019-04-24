× Dazon Ingram leaving Tide basketball team for UCF

Alabama basketball guard Dazon Ingram has decided to transfer to the University of Central Florida.

Ingram, 22, made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram.

“I will start the final chapter of my college career under Coach Dawkins and his staff,” Ingram wrote in the post.

Ingram has one year of eligibility left. He entered the NCAA transfer portal after Alabama finished an 18-10 season with a loss to Norfolk State in the National Invitation Tournament.

Head coach Avery Johnson was let go after the season. The Tide has hired Nate Oats as the basketball team’s new coach.