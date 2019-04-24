Dazon Ingram leaving Tide basketball team for UCF
Alabama basketball guard Dazon Ingram has decided to transfer to the University of Central Florida.
Ingram, 22, made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram.
“I will start the final chapter of my college career under Coach Dawkins and his staff,” Ingram wrote in the post.
After many conversations and prayers. I have made a decision where I will play my last year of college basketball. I would like to thank all the coaches for recruiting me. Thanks to my family for the endless support. Mostly thank God for the ability to have a choice. I’m ready to work hard and close this chapter. I will start the final chapter of my college career under Coach Dawkins and his staff. Today I will commit to UCF. #12Savage⚔️
Ingram has one year of eligibility left. He entered the NCAA transfer portal after Alabama finished an 18-10 season with a loss to Norfolk State in the National Invitation Tournament.
Head coach Avery Johnson was let go after the season. The Tide has hired Nate Oats as the basketball team’s new coach.