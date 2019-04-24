Columbia track and fields’ Regina Harris Signs with UAB

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Regina Harris signed to run track and field at UAB.

Harris runs for Columbia, where she currently holds a 2:15 800 time which is currently the fastest time in North Alabama; plus, she attends New Century Technology High School where she has a 4.4 GPA and hopes to go into the medical field.

Harris says her signing felt like a dream come true.

"I've just been waiting for it for so long," Harris said. "Earlier I wanted to have an early signing period, but my offers didn't come in as I had hoped, but now during outdoor all the hard work is finally paying off so finally getting the signing moment it just feels great."

