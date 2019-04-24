Coach Saban is back at work…already

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Just days after having hip replacement surgery, Coach Nick Saban is back to work.

The University of Alabama Football department tweeted this picture of Saban this morning saying “Can’t slow down a ”

Saban had hip replacement surgery on Monday.

Cecil Hurt, who covers Alabama football and basketball for Tuscaloosa News, wrote this morning that he spoke with Saban by phone. During that time, Saban told him “I had one day on the walker. Now I’m on the cane. I’ll probably throw that (SOB) away tomorrow.”

Coach estimated to Hurt that he will be back to 100% in two weeks.