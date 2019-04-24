× Authorities search for missing man in Marshall County with possible impaired judgment

ARAB, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a man missing out of Marshall County who may be suffering from a condition that impairs his judgment.

Arab Police say Elton Leon King, 68, was last seen on County Road 1809 in Joppa on April 23, around 12 p.m.

Authorities say King may be traveling in a red 1998 Dodge Ram truck with Alabama tag #25CF112.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Elton King, please contact the Arab Police Department at (256) 586-8124.

ALEA has issued a MISSING SENIOR ALERT. If you know the

whereabouts of or have recently seen Elton Leon KING described here,

immediately call 911. If you have other information about this missing person,

contact the Arab Police Department at (256) 586 -8124. pic.twitter.com/yas1riWHaZ — AL Missing Person Alerts (@AMBERAlert_AL) April 25, 2019