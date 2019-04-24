5 accused in abuse, rape, starvation of Louisiana girl

Now five people have been arrested on charges related to rape.

The girl is now 12 years old. Authorities testified Tuesday that the abuse began when the girl was 4 and continued until 2017.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said the girl told them she was repeatedly raped, beaten and starved by 53-year-old Tilman Carolise, 66-year-old Harrington Matherne and 19-year-old Farrel Tregre. The girl said 46-year-old Tina Tregre and 40-year-old Terri Tregre acted as lookouts during the sexual assaults and also physically abused her.