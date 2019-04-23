Suspect arrested after University of Georgia student shot

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve made an arrest in the shooting of a 22-year-old University of Georgia student at a bus stop near the campus.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said early Tuesday that a news conference is planned later in the day to discuss the arrest of a suspect in Monday’s shooting. His high school identified him as Tate Prezzano, a lacrosse player from Atlanta’s northern suburbs.

Police had been searching for a suspect after Prezzano was severely wounded. Athens-Clarke County police say officers found him on the ground, shot multiple times. They said Monday that he was in critical but stable condition.

Police Chief Cleveland Spruill says investigators believe the gunman had just robbed another man nearby, and then tried to rob Prezzano around the corner.

