Rocket City Trash Pandas searching for Tennessee Valley high school baseball player to model uniforms

Posted 4:37 pm, April 23, 2019, by

MADISON, Ala. – Are you a high school age baseball player? The Rocket City Trash Pandas have announced a search for a local model to star in a video debuting the franchise’s new uniforms.

To enter the contest, just share a picture or video while wearing your team uniform in the comments on their Facebook post with the #RCTPmodel before 5 p.m. on May 10. Be sure to include which team you play for and what position.

The contest is open to baseball players grades 9 – 12 that play for a team in the Tennessee Valley. Participants for the video will be selected at random.

 

