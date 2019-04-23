Report: Lennie Acuff leaving UAH to coach basketball at Lipscomb University

Posted 1:19 pm, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 01:36PM, April 23, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – UAH men’s basketball coach Lennie Acuff is leaving the school for a coaching job at Lipscomb University in Nashville, according to reports.

Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported that Lipscomb and Acuff had reached a deal in principle, and an announcement could come today.

UAH has a news conference scheduled at 4:30 p.m. but would not disclose what it was about.

Acuff, a Huntsville native, is the Gulf South Conference’s all-time leader in victories, with a 437-214 record in 22 seasons at UAH.

