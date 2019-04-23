Plans for the Toyota Boshoku plant set in motion

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Monday, April 22nd, the Athens city council approved several plans in connection to the Toyota Boshoku plant.

These new incentives were approved in the deal to bring an automotive supplier to Limestone County.

The council approved the economic development project in which $25,000 will be given when Boshoku reaches 200 full-time workers and another $25,000 when there are 352 full-time employees.

This agreement also includes selling the property it will be built on for over $700,000 and the city receiving $300,000 to relocate Jimmy Gill Park.

The council also approved non-educational tax abatements, or reductions almost $211,000 a year for 10 years in property tax and 1.65 million in sales tax.

The Limestone County Economic Development Association says non-abated educational taxes will generate over $172,000 a year for 10 years in property tax and nearly $976,000 in sales tax for schools.

Toyota Boshuku plans to start construction at the beginning of May.

Governor Kay Ivey announced the company is investing more than 50 million dollars to build the manufacturing plant which will create 400 new jobs for the area.