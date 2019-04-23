× PGA golf tournament set to tee off in Huntsville in 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A PGA golf tournament is coming to Huntsville.

Huntsville City officials, along with Web.com and Knight Eady announced the new tournament, called the Huntsville Championship, is set to debut on the annual schedule in 2020. Golfers will compete at The Ledges the week of April 20-26, with 156 players competing for a $600,000 purse. A five-year partnership is in place through 2024.

“The Web.com Tour tournament will further elevate Huntsville in the sports world, add more to the quality of life for our community and make a significant impact, both economically and philanthropically,” Mayor Tommy Battle said in a news release. “This is an opportunity to see the next superstars of golf play right here in Huntsville.”

“The Huntsville Championship will be one of the most anticipated events of the 2020 Web.com Tour season, and we’re eager to partner with Knight Eady to deliver a great week of tournament golf for the community,” said Web.com Tour President Alex Baldwin. “As one of the fastest growing cities in the state, we are confident the vibrant market of Huntsville will allow us to engage local partners, volunteers and fans as we look to make a memorable debut in 12 months.”