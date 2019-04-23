Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA sinks first steel column in $1.6 billion Huntsville plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After months of site preparation and laying the groundwork for its new auto plant, Mazda Toyota is finally going up.

The company said Tuesday that crew members had a small ceremony to put up the first steel column in the company’s $1.6 billion auto plant, which is being built in a Huntsville portion of Limestone County.

When they’re done and ready to make cars in 2021, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA says it will have a facility capable of making up to 300,000 vehicles a year. The Huntsville plant will make Toyota Corollas and a new Mazda crossover vehicle.

During construction so far, the company says crews graded enough dirt to fill the Empire State Building twice, and poured enough gravel to fill 46 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Mazda Toyota plans to employ up to 4,000 people and will start hiring production employees later this year. People interested in jobs at the plant can learn more at the company’s website.

By late summer, the company said about 2.500 construction workers should be on site building the new facility.