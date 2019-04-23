Children’s of Alabama, serving thousands in north Alabama every year

Children’s of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children since 1911. According to its website, it’s the only free-standing pediatric hospital in the state.

In 2017, the hospital saw 677,549 patient visits to their clinics, and 15,548 patient admissions.

Serving the Tennessee Valley

Children’s provided care for youngsters from every county in Alabama, 42 other states and seven foreign countries last year.

A map posted to Children’s website shows nearly 14,000 visits and cases at the hospital came from Madison County in 2017. Marshall County sent 5,000 cases to Children’s.

Children’s Hospital also houses one of the largest pediatric cardiology programs in the southeastern U.S.

That program has helped countless little ones, including one very near and dear to the WHNT News 19 family – Brody Simpson. The Simpson’s have gotten to know many of the north Alabama families who also benefit from the incredible care at Children’s of Alabama.

This week, Jason will sit down with Avery Tichner’s family. They, like the Simpson’s, can’t imagine life without the staff at Children’s Hospital.

We’ll showcase Avery’s family ahead of this week’s Castin’ ‘n Catchin’ fishing tournament. It’s the tournament’s 4th year and it has, so far, raised more than $300,000 for the Pediatric and Congenital Heart Center at Children’s of Alabama.

The tournament will be held Saturday, April 27 at Goose Pond Colony Resort, located at 417 Ed Hembree Drive in Scottsboro.

Online registration is available at www.castinncatchin.org.

The entry fee is $110. The grand prize is at least $5,000 guaranteed. The top 60 winners will receive either cash or fishing prizes.