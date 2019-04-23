× Kids getting resources to overcome bullying, peer pressure at ‘Celebration of Hope’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – More than 200 teens and children will be connected with resources and tools to overcome challenges like peer pressure, bullying and loss on Tuesday.

The Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s “A Celebration of Hope” will take place from 4-6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Governors Drive. Children ages 5-18 who were sponsored by organizations like Girls, Inc., PACE Academy and Inner City Learning Center were scheduled to to participate in activities and hear how stories from others who have faced and overcome similar challenges and adversity.

Former state senator Bill Holtzclaw also was scheduled to speak at the event. Holtzclaw was to share his personal story of hope and how he overcame adversity to become a leader. Holtzclaw was in a children’s home until he was adopted at age 5, and went on to have a career in the U.S. Marine Corps and at NASA before becoming a state senator in 2010.

Children also learned about free local resources available to them, like The Caring House and the SPEAK program, which was established to address suicide in the community.