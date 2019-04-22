× School bus driver fired following incident involving Huntsville City Schools students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — An Apple Bus driver who admitted skipping stops because of disruptive students was fired, according to a representative from the company.

The announcement came during a Huntsville City School Board meeting Monday morning.

“Because he did fail to follow the correct protocol, poor student management and controlling kids on the bus, communication, communication to the dispatch, and even deviating from the route, the driver has been removed from Apple Bus permanently,” said Apple Bus General Manager James Akins.

The incident took place on March 16. Police say the bus driver pulled over on Sparkman Drive near Pulaski Pike and called the police to get help with the situation.

Video quickly began circulating on social media of elementary school-aged children attempting to explain to parents that the bus driver had tried to kidnap them. Police say they are investigating the claims but at this time they believe the claims were exaggerated.

School board members agreed that the termination was necessary, but also made a plea to parents to talk to their children about appropriate behavior when riding the bus.