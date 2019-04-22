× One person dead in Florence house fire

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence police and fire investigators are working to determine what caused a deadly house fire Monday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Stewart Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.

The victim’s body was found inside, near the back of the home, according to investigators. The person’s name hasn’t been released.

A neighbor said they heard a loud explosion and felt the ground shake prior to seeing the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

The state fire marshal’s office and Florence police and fire investigators are all working on the investigation.