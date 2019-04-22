NASA cuts ribbon on new ‘green’ building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASA officials say their new state-of-the-art building could help get astronauts to the moon in 2024.

How? By freeing up room in their budget. A ribbon cutting was held for 'Building 4221'. The entire structure is covered with a special glass that deflects heat.

There are rooftop solar panels and 99% of the building's lighting fixtures use LED bulbs. NASA officials say this building, compared to the one it replaces, will create a cost avoidance of about $80,000 per year.

"Which is significant when you are trying to space, you need the dollars to go toward space not toward paying utility bills," said Jody Singer, Center Director, Marshall Space Flight Center.

The building will house about 400 employees who will be working on future generation systems like habitats, landers, and the logistics of getting human beings into deep space.