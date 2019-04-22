× Huntsville Animal Services offering $5 ‘Derby Days’ adoption special

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In an effort to help dozens of cats and dogs find a forever home, Huntsville Animal Services is offering the public a $5 adoption special.

The ‘Derby Days’ adoption special will start April 22 and last through May 4. Restrictions may apply to some pets.

The adoption package includes spay or neuter surgery, rabies, and other vaccinations, a microchip for pet identification, city license, collar and deworming.

The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal, or visit their Facebook page.