Huntsville Police investigating following officer-involved shooting on Wilkenson Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police gathered on Wilkenson Drive in Huntsville for an investigation on Monday.

Officials said an officer tried to make a traffic stop on Wilkenson Drive near Meridian Street around 4:30 p.m. They said the driver of the vehicle pulled over and began talking to the officer.

Authorities said the driver then attacked the officer, who pulled out his gun and shot the driver.

The driver was transported to the hospital. The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

.@HsvPolice have taped off part of Wilkenson Drive for what they say was an officer involved shooting. I’ll tell you more at 6 on @whnt pic.twitter.com/I9nlKjO69m — Joel Porter (@porter_whnt) April 22, 2019

Officials said the officer involved does not appear to be seriously injured.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

