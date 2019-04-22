× Former Athens officer appealing obstruction conviction has died

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A former Athens police officer who was appealing a conviction on a charge of obstructing government operations has died.

An attorney with Revill Law Firm in Birmingham confirmed that Josh Cagle, 37, has died but was not able to provide any further information at this time.

Cagle was arrested in October 2017. He was accused of tipping off a suspected drug dealer about an impending search warrant in August 2017, according to court documents. The tip allegedly led the suspect to get out of his hotel room, and law enforcement canceled a planned search of the room as a result.

Limestone County District Court Judge Matthew Huggins found Cagle guilty in a bench trial in March, court records show, and Cagle appealed the judgment. Records show Cagle had an arraignment and trial scheduled for September.