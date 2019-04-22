× Florence police searching for missing woman

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police are looking for a woman who left her home Sunday.

Tammy Ann Russell, 47, was believed to be traveling out of the state by bus or an older model truck, authorities said. She may be traveling with Paul Jeffery Odom, according to authorities.

Russell is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 pounds with blue eyes and shoulder-length black hair and bangs. She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about where Russell may be is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610.