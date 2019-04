× Fire crews battling blaze in restaurant on Moulton square

MOULTON, Ala. – Authorities confirm that multiple fire departments are fighting a fire at Court Street Grill in the Moulton square.

Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter says that the crews were worried about losing water pressure and the fire spreading to other businesses in the row of buildings.

Fire crews cut the power to the surrounding area while they fight the fire.