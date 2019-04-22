Fire crews battle blaze in restaurant on Moulton square
MOULTON, Ala. – Several businesses were destroyed or damaged Monday night after a large fire broke out at a downtown restaurant in Moulton, according to officials.
Authorities responded to a fire around 8:10 p.m. at Court Street Grill in the Moulton square. According to officials, the fire started in the vacant, upstairs portion of the building and the temperature reached 1200 degrees making it difficult to put out.
Multiple fire departments including Moulton, Decatur, Courtland, and Hillsboro showed up to battle the flames.
Fire crews say they cut the power to the surrounding area while they fight the fire.
No injuries have been reported but the fire is under investigation.
34.481885 -87.291865