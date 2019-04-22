× Fire crews battle blaze in restaurant on Moulton square

MOULTON, Ala. – Several businesses were destroyed or damaged Monday night after a large fire broke out at a downtown restaurant in Moulton, according to officials.

Authorities responded to a fire around 8:10 p.m. at Court Street Grill in the Moulton square. According to officials, the fire started in the vacant, upstairs portion of the building and the temperature reached 1200 degrees making it difficult to put out.

Smoke still rising at Tucker’s Accessory Tire & Auto while flames die down. This is one of the businesses that the fire spread to. A sad sight of the garage frame and mailbox where the business once stood. pic.twitter.com/jBWVMf9H42 — Alex Stokes (@AlexStokesWHNT) April 23, 2019

Multiple fire departments including Moulton, Decatur, Courtland, and Hillsboro showed up to battle the flames.

The fire is mostly out in downtown Moulton. There are a few hot spots firefighters are working on @ Court St. GrillChief Jolly tells me it’s been a difficult fire to fight because it started in the upper level of the building. pic.twitter.com/yYCdzeVMGG — Alex Stokes (@AlexStokesWHNT) April 23, 2019

Fire crews say they cut the power to the surrounding area while they fight the fire.

No injuries have been reported but the fire is under investigation.

Around 3 1/2 hrs later, the large flames are out, but Moulton, Hillsboro and Courtland firefighters continue pouring thousands of gallons on the restaurant fire. @whnt pic.twitter.com/Tmu2LCDrPQ — Joel Porter (@porter_whnt) April 23, 2019