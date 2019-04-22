Family Services Center in Huntsville hosting annual bike ride May 4

Huntsville, Ala. – Family Services Center will hold the annual Spring Krusher Bike Ride Saturday, May 4.

The event is a 100-mile bike ride that raises money for the center’s counseling department. All proceeds help offset the expense of providing direct mental health services to those least able to afford it.

Registration for the race, which leaves from Elkmont High, is open now.

The cost is $60 before May 4. Day of registration is also available for $70.

To register online go to www.imathlete.com.

If you’re not a cyclist but you still want to help, FSC is also looking for volunteers. Just call the Family Services Center office at (256) 551-1610.