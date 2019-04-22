AHSAA Baseball Playoffs: Round One Action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. - Repeating as champions is one of the hardest thing to do in sports. A year ago, the Hazel Green Baseball team reigned supreme over Class 6A, hoisting the state championship trophy at the season's end. This year, head coach Frankie Perez and his squad are looking to get back to the promised land once again. Hazel Green beat Athens 11-1 in game one of the best of three first round playoff series, then picked up an 8-1 win in game two, advancing to the second round. The Trojans will be on the road for their second round series with Homewood, beginning on Friday. Here are some other Monday night scores from around the diamond:

Class 1A

Athens Bible (10, 16) beats Hackleburg (0, 0). The Trojans win the series 2-0, and will face Donoho on Friday in the second round.

Class 2A

Decatur Heritage (11, 11) beats Fyffe (6, 1). The Eagles win the series 2-0, and will face Sumiton Christian on Friday in the second round.

Class 5A

Arab (6, 2) vs. East Limestone (2, 5) Series tied 1-1. Game three will be played Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at East Limestone, with the winner moving on to face Springville.