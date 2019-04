Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s hip replacement surgery went reportedly well.

Dr. Lyle Cain released a statement saying “Coach Saban underwent successful robotic-assisted right hip replacement surgery.”

Coach is reportedly ” resting comfortably” and should be able to return to work in the near future.

Saban told media after Alabama’s A-Day game that he had a hip injury that he wanted to get checked out.

Saban also said he has no plans to retire anytime soon.