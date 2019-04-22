× Chamber CEO Chip Cherry talks about bringing businesses to Huntsville area

When companies and even government agencies relocate to Huntsville, there’s sometimes a bit of a problem getting veteran workers to follow.

They don’t understand what to expect moving to Alabama. One thing the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce expects — and, in fact, works hard on — is bringing in the right sort of business to the area.

Chamber CEO Chip Cherry recently spoke with Steve Johnson about that and more.

Watch the full interview below.