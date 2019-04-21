× Prosecutors seeking death penalty for man accused of killing 11-year-old in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — The state is seeking the death penalty against a man accused of killing an 11-year-old girl.

Christopher Wayne Madison, 33, has been in the DeKalb County Jail since March, charged with capital murder. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said an autopsy showed that Amberly Barnett was strangled. Her body was found last month in a wooded area about 200 yards behind Madison’s home, authorities said.

Barnett is from Georgia, but had been staying with her aunt, a neighbor of Madison’s.