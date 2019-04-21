Planting flowers as part of Hope Grows for pediatric cancer awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Patients of St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children and members of the Huntsville Junior Garden Club planted spring flowers to help raise awareness about pediatric cancer.

Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children is home to one of only eight St. Jude Children's Research hospital affiliate clinics in the nation. The event on Saturday was part of the Hope Grows initiative.

"Spring is a great time to plant flowers. The kids love to get their hands dirty and we have the support of the Huntsville Junior Garden Club so it's a great way to start the spring off," says nurse Caroline Webster.

Lois Patton has been a nurse at Huntsville Hospital and has been at the St. Jude clinic since 2007.

"We have a special emphasis on 'Hope Grows Here.' It's just a visual reminder that we have new life here. That hope springs eternal," says Patton.

She says this is a great opportunity for the kids to come here and be in a normal setting.

"They are with their nurses and caregivers are here in real clothes not in scrubs. Most of the little children think we live here at St. Jude so it's nice for them to see us outside of that setting."

This was just one of the various events the St. Jude affiliate clinic at Huntsville Hospital hosts throughout the year for the children and their families.