× Panoply road closures to start Monday, April 22

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Head’s up, drivers! Police will begin closing several streets in downtown Huntsville Monday, April 22 ahead of Panoply.

Panoply begins on Friday, April 26 runs through Sunday, April 28.

Street closures for the annual festival will start at 8 a.m. April 22. All roads will reopen April 29 no later than 5 p.m.

The street closings are as follows:

Monroe Street at the south side of the exit from the circular drive of the VBC Ticket Office. Access to the VBC Ticket Office and VBC Parking Garage will be maintained from Monroe Street.

Williams Avenue from Church Street to Monroe Street.

Monroe Street north of the entrance to the Embassy Suites Hotel.

Handicap parking for the event will be provided inside of the city parking garage Lot “M” located between Church Street and Monroe Street. Bicycle Parking will be allowed at designated bicycle racks at Monroe Street Gateway entrance and the Church Street gateway entrance at Williams Avenue.

To purchase tickets, to sign up to volunteer, or for more information on what to expect this year at Panoply, click here.