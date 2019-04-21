× NWS: 2019 Alabama tornado count adding up quickly, 53 tornadoes recorded so far

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The National Weather Service in Birmingham stated Sunday that the 2019 tornado count for the state of Alabama is “adding up quickly”.

As of April 21, 2019, as many as 53 tornadoes have been recorded in the state of Alabama in the first four months of 2019 alone. This is already more than the 46 tornadoes recorded in the entirety of 2018.

The NWS added that “The 53 tornadoes recorded before the end of April ranks second all time behind the infamous 2011. Additionally, the 53 tornadoes in 2019 rank as the 13th highest yearly total to occur since 1950.”

2019 by EF Scale

The NWS states that the majority of the tornadoes that occurred so far in 2019 have been rated weak EF0 and EF1s, though a few strong and violent tornadoes have touched down this year.

Broken down by the Enhanced Fujita scale, Alabama has experienced:

24 EF-0 tornadoes (estimated maximum winds of 65-85 mph)

23 EF-1 tornadoes (estimated maximum winds of 86-110 mph)

5 EF-2 tornadoes (estimated maximum winds of 111 to 135 mph)

1 EF-4 tornado (estimated maximum winds of 166 to 200 mph)

April is the peak month for severe weather in Alabama, and it is also the peak month for tornadoes.

Below is additional information from the National Weather Service regarding Alabama’s 2019 tornado count, as well as safety tips for keeping you and your family safe during severe weather.