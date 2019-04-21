× Home tickets go on sale Monday for Havoc’s championship game

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tickets will go on sale Monday morning for game 2 of the SPHL President’s Cup final.

Tickets for the Huntsville Havoc’s home game in the series against the Birmingham Bulls will go on sale at the Von Braun Center ticket office at 10 a.m. and online through Ticketmaster. The puck drops Saturday at 7:35 p.m. at the Von Braun Center.

The Huntsville Havoc and Birmingham Bulls will play game 1 of the series Friday night in Birmingham.

If the series goes to a third game, it’s scheduled to happen April 29 in Birmingham.

The Havoc secured their spot in the championship series for a second year in a row after defeating the Knoxville Ice Bears 3-2 Saturday night.