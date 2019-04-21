Dense Fog Advisory Issued Easter Sunday Morning

Portions of the Tennessee Valley including Southern Middle Tennessee along with Madison, Marshall, Jackson, and DeKalb Counties in Alabama will be under a Dense Fog Advisory through 9AM Sunday morning.

Visibility could fall to below 1 mile at times for Northeast Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. If you encounter fog while driving Sunday morning, slow down and keep the low beams of your vehicle on even after sunrise.

Fortunately, mostly sunny skies will help speed up the clearing of fog. Visibility should be back to 10 miles or more shortly after 9AM. The rest of the morning will be cool, but quiet!

The full advisory as issued from the National Weather Service in Huntsville is below: