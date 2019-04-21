4-year-old boy injured in lawn mower accident in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — A 4-year-old boy is being treated for cuts to his leg and foot injuries after a lawn mower accident Sunday afternoon, according to Limestone County authorities.

Deputies said the person using the lawnmower didn’t see the boy run behind the mower. The child was flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and the Oak Grove Thach Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene on McKee Road.

The boy’s condition is unknown at this time. Officials indicate he is expected to survive.