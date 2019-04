× 1 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle wreck in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens authorities confirm one person was killed and three others were injured Sunday night in a three-vehicle wreck on U.S. 31 at Moyers Road.

Police say one person was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated. The two others were taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said there was also a vehicle fire at the wreck. U.S. 31 southbound is expected to be closed for a couple of hours.