Man serving sentence for escape escapes work release in Childersburg

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for escaped work-release inmate Joel Amos Spears. They say Spears was last seen at his job site around 9:45 Friday night.

Spears, 23, is described as standing 5’9″ tall and weighing 140 lbs. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Spears also has multiple tattoos including some visible on his neck.

ADOC says Spears was serving a 15-year sentence for escape.

Court documents show Spears has a history of drug, theft, fraud and resisting arrest charges.

If you see Spears, please call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 800-831-8825, or call your local law enforcement agency.